S&P500: Euphoria And Bubble Face The New World Reality

Damir Tokic
12.04K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is trading at bubble-like valuations, with euphoric sentiment reminiscent of the 2000 dot-com peak and 2021 meme mania.
  • At the same time, the new global reality is that free trade is replaced with protectionism, which is likely to produce stagflation.
  • The bubble is likely to burst as the data deteriorates, and as euphoria fizzles and gets replaced by panic.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Closes Down Over 100 Points

Yana Paskova/Getty Images News

The Context

The S&P500 (SP500) is entering August trading at a bubble-like valuation second only to the peak of the 2000 dot-com bubble, based on the Shiller PE ratio.

Consistent with the high valuation, the sentiment

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
12.04K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News