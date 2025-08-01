Yes, The Correction Is Here Already

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The correction has already begun, with momentum stocks and ARK ETFs showing technical blowoff tops and fading momentum, signaling more downsides ahead.
  • Smart money is increasing hedges and buying protection, while retail investors chase rallies, raising the probability of a near-term pullback or correction.
  • Despite strong earnings, stocks like Micron have corrected, as great results are already priced in and the Fed remains hawkish, reducing rate cut expectations.
  • My five-step plan: decrease risk, increase cash, rotate into defensive sectors, increase hedges, and be ready to capitalize on downside; long-term market outlook remains bullish.

economy finance crisis low investment graph arrow down background. money loss bankrupt decrease. vector illustration fantastic technology.

I recently wrote about the approaching correction. However, the truth is that the "correction" began about two weeks ago. Momentum stocks are typically the first to start declining, especially in near-term market pullbacks, and many momentum stocks recently registered their blowoff tops. If you don't believe me, just

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
52.5K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, TSLA, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

