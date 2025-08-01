ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Small cap stocks experienced whipsaw performance in the second quarter, as April’s 'Liberation Day' market decline was swiftly followed by a rally driven largely by growth, momentum, high-beta and low-quality stocks.
  • The Russell 2000 returned 8.5% for the quarter compared to the 11.1% of the Russell 1000 Index, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index returned 12.0%, 700 basis points ahead of the Russell 2000 Value Index.
  • The economic uncertainty on the horizon — the impact of tariffs working their way through the economy, a potential pick-up in inflation and the continued whirlwind of government policy changes — certainty looks like a storm worth bracing for.

Performance Review

  • Although small caps rose higher on the broader market rally, the Fund underperformed its benchmark as detractors in the consumer discretionary and communication services overcame positive selection in the utilities and select health care companies.

