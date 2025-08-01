AI's Next Big Winner? Applied Digital's 30% Rally Says Yes (Upgrade)

James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Applied Digital Corporation's pivot to AI data centers is gaining traction, highlighted by a $7B CoreWeave contract and strong Q4 earnings beat.
  • Execution risk remains high: debt levels are elevated, valuation is rich, and profitability is still a future goal, not a reality.
  • The company is accelerating buildouts, securing financing, and negotiating with multiple hyperscalers, signaling real progress toward its AI ambitions.
  • Despite improvements, I remain cautious and upgrade APLD to hold—fundamentals are catching up, but volatility and risk are still significant.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Robotic hand pointing at a candlestick chart of stock price movement in dark background. Illustration of the concept of AI tools for picking and screening profitable securities and maximizing ROI

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has surged over 30% following its Q4 2025 earnings report and a major update regarding its AI data center expansion.

This comes just weeks after the company signed

