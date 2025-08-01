The July jobs report came in much weaker than expected. Just 73,000 positions were added, below the +110,000 consensus, but the real stunner was the sharp negative revisions to May and June payrolls. The previous two months were taken down by 258,000, the largest shaving
July Jobs Report Stuns Wall Street, Fed Rate Cut In Play, Key Charts
Summary
- July jobs report was much weaker than expected, with only 73,000 jobs added and sharp negative revisions to prior months.
- Unemployment rate rose to 4.25%, the highest since October 2021, while wage growth slightly beat estimates at 3.9%.
- Odds of a September Fed rate cut surged to 69% as recession risks ticked higher and Treasury yields plunged.
- This disappointing jobs data increases pressure on the Fed to resume rate cuts as soon as September.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.