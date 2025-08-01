July Jobs Report Stuns Wall Street, Fed Rate Cut In Play, Key Charts

Summary

  • July jobs report was much weaker than expected, with only 73,000 jobs added and sharp negative revisions to prior months.
  • Unemployment rate rose to 4.25%, the highest since October 2021, while wage growth slightly beat estimates at 3.9%.
  • Odds of a September Fed rate cut surged to 69% as recession risks ticked higher and Treasury yields plunged.
  • This disappointing jobs data increases pressure on the Fed to resume rate cuts as soon as September.

The July jobs report came in much weaker than expected. Just 73,000 positions were added, below the +110,000 consensus, but the real stunner was the sharp negative revisions to May and June payrolls. The previous two months were taken down by 258,000, the largest shaving

