AXA SA (AXAHY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alban de Mailly Nesle - Group Chief Financial Officer

Frederic Marie de Courtois D'Arcollières - Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Cohen - Chief Executive Officer of European Markets & Health

Thomas Buberl - CEO & Director

Ziad Gebran - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Ziad Gebran

[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. Thank you for being connected for this audio press conference where we present the half year presentation for 2025 for the AXA Group. During this press conference CEO, rather -- Thomas Buberl, CEO, Frederic de Courtois, Deputy CEO; and Alban, CFO, will present the main takeaways of this half year. And in the room, Ulrike in charge of Sustainable Communication, Patrick Cohen in charge of Europe and Health for -- and Guillaume Borie, CEO of AXA France, who will be able to answer your questions. I'll now turn it to Thomas Buberl.

Thomas Buberl

[Interpreted] Thank you, Ziad. Hello, everyone. Welcome to the 2025 Half Year Earnings Press Conference of the AXA Group. In introduction, let me share with you the main takeaways of this very good first half. After that, I will turn it over to Frederic de Courtois and to Alban de Mailly Nesle to dive into our business and our main KPIs. After that, obviously, we are ready to answer your questions.

Now looking at the first transparency. First of all, we are achieving an excellent performance this half year, in line with the goals of our plan, Unlock the Future. Over that half year, similarly to 2024, we are proving our ability to generate organic growth, which is very important and shore up our operational, technical excellence to mainstays of our plan. In a context of increasingly uncertainty, which is difficult, we owe these very good results to the commitment and to