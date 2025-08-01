Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (UNBLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCPK:UNBLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:30 AM ET
Fabrice Mouchel - Group CFO & Member of Supervisory Board
Jean-Marie Tritant - Member of the Supervisory Board & Group CEO
Amal Aboulkhouatem - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division
Florent Laroche-Joubert - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division
Frederic Renard - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Jonathan Sacha Kownator - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Neil David Green - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Paul J. May - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Rahul Kaushal - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division
Veronique Meertens - Unidentified Company
Jean-Marie Tritant
Good morning, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's 2025 Half Year Results Presentation. Our H1 results demonstrate our strong start to the year and are fully aligned with our Platform for Growth business plan to drive organic growth, sustainable value creation and strong shareholder returns. Sales, footfall and leasing activity in the first half are all in line with expectations, and we continue to outperform the wider market.
In H1, we successfully delivered the retail opening of Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier and handed over the project's first office space. We also further developed our new revenue platforms by expanding our Westfield Rise Retail Media Agency to our U.S. business and launching a licensing business to generate asset-light, high-margin revenues while driving the international expansion of the Westfield brand.
With the stabilization of yields, we are now capturing the positive impact of our rental growth in our valuations, leading to a plus 1.2% portfolio revaluation, including a slight increase in the value of our U.S. portfolio for the first time since the Westfield acquisition.
On disposals, we have now completed or secured EUR 1.6 billion, another EUR 0.9 billion
