Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (UNBLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCPK:UNBLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Fabrice Mouchel - Group CFO & Member of Supervisory Board

Jean-Marie Tritant - Member of the Supervisory Board & Group CEO

Conference Call Participants

Amal Aboulkhouatem - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division

Florent Laroche-Joubert - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Frederic Renard - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Jonathan Sacha Kownator - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Neil David Green - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Paul J. May - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Rahul Kaushal - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Veronique Meertens - Unidentified Company

Jean-Marie Tritant

Good morning, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's 2025 Half Year Results Presentation. Our H1 results demonstrate our strong start to the year and are fully aligned with our Platform for Growth business plan to drive organic growth, sustainable value creation and strong shareholder returns. Sales, footfall and leasing activity in the first half are all in line with expectations, and we continue to outperform the wider market.

In H1, we successfully delivered the retail opening of Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier and handed over the project's first office space. We also further developed our new revenue platforms by expanding our Westfield Rise Retail Media Agency to our U.S. business and launching a licensing business to generate asset-light, high-margin revenues while driving the international expansion of the Westfield brand.

With the stabilization of yields, we are now capturing the positive impact of our rental growth in our valuations, leading to a plus 1.2% portfolio revaluation, including a slight increase in the value of our U.S. portfolio for the first time since the Westfield acquisition.

On disposals, we have now completed or secured EUR 1.6 billion, another EUR 0.9 billion