I initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) almost an entire year ago, while it traded at a price of ~$35. I argued that, despite a strong positioning amid the global shift toward low-carbon inputs, and a strong structural positioning to
Darling Ingredients And The Capacity Trap: When Scale Outpaces Market Absorption
Summary
- Darling Ingredients continues to struggle despite long-term tailwinds, as short-term economics remain deeply unfavorable.
- Q2'25 earnings reveal weak net income driven by collapsing margins at the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture.
- The renewable diesel market is plagued by overcapacity and a collapse in RIN credit prices, squeezing profitability.
- Rising feedstock costs, especially for low-carbon inputs like soybean oil and tallow, further erode economic viability.
- Given its deteriorating fundamentals and rich valuation, Darling remains a sell until pricing better reflects the risks.
