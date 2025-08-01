Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Euronet's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call today. On the call, we have Mike Brown, our Chairman and CEO; as well as Rick Weller, our CFO.

Before we begin, I need to call your attention to the forward-looking statements disclaimer on the second slide of the PowerPoint presentation we will be making today.

Statements made on this call that concern Euronet or its management's intentions, expectations or predictions of further performance are forward-looking statements. Euronet's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors that are listed on that second slide of our presentation. In addition, the PowerPoint presentation includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures we'll be using during the call to their most comparable GAAP measures.