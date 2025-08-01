Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Rojeski - Head of Strategy, Investor Relations & Net-Zero Programs

Fabio Sandri - President & CEO

Matthew R. Galvanoni - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Benjamin M. Theurer - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Guilherme Palhares - Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division

Heather Lynn Jones - The Vertical Trading Group, LLC, Research Division

Peter Thomas Galbo - BofA Securities, Research Division

Pooran Sharma - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Priya Joy Ohri-Gupta - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter of 2025 Pilgrim's Pride Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] At the company's request, this call is being recorded. Please note that the slides referenced during today's call are available for download from the Investors section of the company's website at www.pilgrims.com.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Andrew Rojeski, Head of Strategy, Investor Relations and Sustainability for Pilgrim's Pride. Please go ahead.

Andrew Rojeski

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review our operating and financial results for the second quarter ended on June 29, 2025. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release providing an overview of our financial performance for the quarter, including a reconciliation of any non-GAAP measures we may discuss. A copy of the release is available on our website at ir.pilgrims.com, along with slides for reference. These items also have been filed as Form 8-Ks and are available online at sec.gov. Fabio Sandri, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Galvanoni, Chief Financial Officer, will present on today's call.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone of