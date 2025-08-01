Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCPK:SUBCY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 6:00 AM ET
Company Participants
John Evans - Chief Executive Officer
Katherine Tonks - Head of Investor Relations & Investor Relations Director
Mark Foley - Chief Financial Officer
Natalie Lewis - Corporate Participant
Stuart Fitzgerald - Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Erik Aspen Fossa - Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division
Guilherme Levy - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Guillaume Delaby - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Mark Wilson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Michael Brennan Pickup - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Richard George Dawson - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Sebastian Erskine - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Victoria McCulloch - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Subsea 7 Q2 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Katherine Tonks. Please go ahead.
Katherine Tonks
Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. The results press release is available to download on our website along with the slides that we'll use during today's call. Please note that some of the information discussed on the call today will include forward- looking statements that reflect our current views. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or trends to differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Subsea 7's annual report or today's quarterly press release.
The question-and-answer session today may include discussion of our proposed merger with Saipem. Security laws in the U.S. restrict the broadcast and dissemination of such content into the U.S. Please refer
- Read more current SUBCY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts