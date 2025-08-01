Exco Technologies Limited (EXCOF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCPK:EXCOF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Michael Kirk - President, CEO & Director

Matthew James Posno - CFO, VP of Finance & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Martin Kim - Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division

Nick Corcoran - Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Research Division

Now it's my pleasure to turn the call to the President and CEO, Mr. Darren Kirk.

Darren Michael Kirk

Thank you, Carmen, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Exco Technologies Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call. I will start with an overview of our operations for the quarter, and then our CFO, Matthew Posno, will review the financial details. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Before we begin, let me remind everyone of the cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements in our press release and on Page 2 of our quarterly presentation. Those notes apply to our discussion today.

Overall, this was clearly a challenging quarter for Exco as we faced multiple headwinds in our end markets. Automotive production volumes declined in both North America and Europe during the quarter, driven in part by tariff-led trade disruptions and macroeconomic uncertainty. In North America, industry analysts are forecasting roughly a 5% drop in vehicle output for calendar 2025, with European production expected to be down about 3%.

Against this backdrop, Exco sales softened modestly in the quarter with a mid-single-digit percentage decline in revenue. Our profitability was further pressured by a falloff in die-cast sales, unfavorable product and vehicle mix in our Auto Solutions segment, adverse foreign exchange impacts, and costs associated with restructuring