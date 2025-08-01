Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCPK:CRARF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Clotilde L'Angevin - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Alberto Artoni - Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Flora A. Benhakoun Bocahut - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jonathan Matthew Balfour Clark - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division

Pierre Chedeville - CIC Market Solutions (ESN), Research Division

Sharath Kumar Ramanathan - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Stefan Stalmann - Unidentified Company

Tarik El Mejjad - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Crédit Agricole Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Clotilde L'Angevin, Deputy General Manager of Crédit Agricole S.A. Please go ahead, madam.

Clotilde L'Angevin

Thank you, and hello, everyone. I'm very happy to be here with you today. So I'm going to present the results for the second quarter, starting on Page 4.

We're posting a record net income this quarter at EUR 2.4 billion. It increased by 30.7% this quarter. Part of this strong increase is linked to the capital gain related to the deconsolidation of Amundi US, net of noncontrolled interest. But excluding this impact, net income grew by 14.1% in this quarter. And so this performance reflects the continued strength of our business model.

This quarter, we witnessed dynamic activity across all the business lines and the steady flow of strategic transactions. We have integration processes well underway. Several operations concluded this quarter and several projects initiated or announced. And if we look at the figures, net income Group