The stock price of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) slumped 8% after the cloud-computing giant made its earnings presentation for the second quarter yesterday, thanks to concerns about growing competition in the field of artificial
Amazon: Thanks For This Dip
Summary
- Amazon.com, Inc.'s 8% post-earnings dip is an overreaction; AWS remains highly profitable with $10B in quarterly operating profits and 33% margins.
- Despite slower AWS growth versus Microsoft and Google, Amazon leads the cloud market with a 30% share and robust enterprise client expansion.
- The U.S. cloud market is poised for long-term growth, and AWS's ability to scale profits is undervalued by the market.
- I see AMZN stock's current valuation and profit trajectory as a strong buying opportunity; I recommend investors buy the dip. Strong Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.