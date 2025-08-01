Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
James M. Watkins - CFO & Secretary
John Hazen - CEO & Director
Mark Dedovesh - Senior VP of Investor Relations & Finance
Conference Call Participants
Ashley Anne Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Christopher Michael Nardone - BofA Securities, Research Division
Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Janine Marie Hoffman Stichter - BTIG, LLC, Research Division
Jay Daniel Sole - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Jeffrey Francis Lick - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Jeremy Scott Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division
Jonathan Robert Komp - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Maksim Rakhlenko - TD Cowen, Research Division
Matthew Robert Boss - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Peter Jacob Keith - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Samuel Marc Poser - Williams Trading, LLC, Research Division
Steven Emanuel Zaccone - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Mark Dedovesh, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance. Please go ahead.
Mark Dedovesh
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Boot Barn's First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Results. With me on today's call are John Hazen, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Watkins, Chief Financial Officer. .
A copy of today's press release along with a supplemental financial presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of Boot Barn's website at bootbarn.com. Shortly after we end this call, a recording of the call will be available as a replay for 30 days on the Investor
- Read more current BOOT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts