Capstone Copper: Record Copper Production And Adjusted EBITDA In Q2

Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Capstone Copper Corp.'s recent underperformance is perplexing given strong execution at Mantoverde and positive production/cost trends.
  • The company has secured the Mantoverde Optimized permit, a low-capex, high-IRR near-term growth project, and is advancing the transformational Santo Domingo project.
  • Q2 2025 results showed record adjusted EBITDA, positive free cash flow, and solid copper production, despite declining production at Pinto Valley.
  • Capstone's growth projects and operational improvements position CSCCF stock well for long-term value, supporting my continued positive outlook on the stock.

Production of copper wire, cable in reels at factory. Cable factory.

FabrikaCr

Overview

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSX:CS:CA, OTCPK:CSCCF) is a copper mining company with operations in the United States, Mexico, and Chile. The majority of its production is now coming out of Chile. The stock is listed in Canada and Australia.

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 2-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. The portfolio has over the last 6 year had a compounded annual growth rate of 29%.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck
5.14K Followers

Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics, manages a small investment company, and runs the investing group Off The Beaten Path. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

The investing group focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which allows investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CS:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CS:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CS:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCCF
--
CS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News