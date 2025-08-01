Avient Corporation (AVNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ashish K. Khandpur - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Giuseppe Di Salvo - VP of Investor Relations & Treasurer
Jamie A. Beggs - Senior VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Aziza Gazieva - Fermium Research, LLC
Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Michael Joseph Harrison - Seaport Research Partners
Michael Joseph Sison - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Turner Wills Hinrichs - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Avient Corporation's webcast to discuss the company's second quarter 2025 results. My name is Latif, and I will be your operator for today.
[Operator Instructions]
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.
I would now like to turn the call over to Joe Di Salvo, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Giuseppe Di Salvo
Thank you, and good morning to everyone joining us on the call today. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that statements made during this webcast may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements will give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectation and involve a number of business risks and uncertainties any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.
We encourage you to review our most recent reports, including our 10-Q or any applicable amendments for a complete discussion of these factors or other risks that may
- Read more current AVNT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts