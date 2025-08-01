CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. (CSCCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. (OTCPK:CSCCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cashel Aran Meagher - President, CEO & Director

Daniel Sampieri - Vice President of Investor Relations

James Whittaker - Senior VP & COO

Ramanpreet S. Randhawa - CFO & Senior VP

Conference Call Participants

Adam Baker - Macquarie Research

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Fahad Tariq - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Marcio Farid Filho - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Ralph M. Profiti - Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division

Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Capstone Copper's Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Daniel Sampieri. Please go ahead.

Daniel Sampieri

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to Capstone Copper's Q2 2025 Conference Call. Thank you for joining us today. Please note that the news release and regulatory filings announcing Capstone Copper's 2025 Second Quarter financial and operational results are available on our website and on SEDAR+. If you are logged into the webcast, we will advance the slides of today's presentation, which are also available in the Investors section of our website.

I am joined today by: our President and CEO, Cashel Meagher; our SVP and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Whittaker; and our SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Raman Randhawa. During the Q&A session at the end of the call, we will also be joined by our SVP Risk, ESG and General Counsel, Wendy King; and our Head of Technical Services, Peter Amelunxen, who are available for questions.

Please note that the comments made on the call