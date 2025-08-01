Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (BPCGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCPK:BPCGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Bernardo Roquette de Aragão de Portugal Collaço - Market Relations Representative & Head of the IR Division

Miguel de Campos Pereira de Braganca - CFO & Executive Director

Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro - 3rd Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & Member of Board for Strategic Board

Alvaro Fernandez-Garayzabal Gonzalez - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Borja Ramirez Segura - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Carlos Joaquim Peixoto - Caixa—Banco de Investimento, SA, Research Division

Francisco Riquel Correa - Alantra Equities Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division

Noemi Peruch - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division

Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro

Good afternoon, Miguel Maya speaking. Welcome to BCP Earnings Conference Call. I will go through the highlights of our performance, followed by Miguel Bragança and Bernard Klas, who will provide additional detail.

In a context marked by high unpredictability, shaped by geopolitical challenges affecting economic agents' confidence, instability and unrest caused by the ongoing wars and the enduro significant reduction in interest rates, BCP achieved positive progress in results and key business and financial indicators in the first half of this year. Once again, we have demonstrated disciplined capital management, constant focus on operational efficiency, commitment to customer orientation, and the ability quarter after quarter to consistently deliver on the strategic plans we presented to the market.

In the first 6 months, the consolidated net income stood at EUR 502 million, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year, supported by a strong operational performance, having achieved an ROE of 14.3%. All of our core markets, despite having different challenges, contributed positively to the results, with the activity in Portugal standing out once