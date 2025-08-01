Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David A. Holmes - Chief Business Officer

Kevin J. Mills - President, CEO & Director

Lynn Zhao - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Management Director

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Socket Mobile, Inc. Q2 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Elvis, and I'll be your operator for today's call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding mobile data collection, mobile data collection products, including details on timing, distribution and market acceptance of products and statements predicting the trends, sales, market conditions and opportunities in the markets in which Socket Mobile sells its products.

Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward- looking statements because of several factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that manufacture of Socket's products may be delayed or not rolled out as predicted due to technological, market or financial factors, including the availability of product components and necessary working capital; the risk that market acceptance and sales opportunities may not happen as anticipated; the risk that Socket's application partners and current distribution channels may choose not to distribute products or may be unsuccessful in doing so; the risk of acceptance of Socket's products in vertical application markets may not happen as anticipated as well as other risks described in Socket's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Socket does