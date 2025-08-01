BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Deuchler - Corporate Participant

Jennifer A. Phipps - CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Principal Accounting Office

Jon B. Rousseau - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Albert J. William Rice - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Benjamin Whitman Mayo - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen, Research Division

David Michael Larsen - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Joanna Sylvia Gajuk - BofA Securities, Research Division

Lawrence Scott Solow - CJS Securities, Inc.

Matthew Dale Gillmor - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to the first speaker today. You may begin.

David Deuchler

Good morning. Thank you for participating in today's conference call. My name is David Deuchler with Investor Relations for BrightSpring. I'm joined on today's call by Jon Rousseau, Chief Executive Officer; and Jen Phipps, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, BrightSpring released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A copy of the press release and presentation is available on the company's Investor Relations website.

Please note that today's discussion will include certain forward-looking statements that reflect our current assumptions and expectations, including those related to our future financial performance and industry and market conditions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We encourage you to review the information in today's