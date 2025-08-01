NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael L. Morrison - CFO & Treasurer

Ryan Hummer - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

David Joseph Storms - Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc., Research Division

Gowshihan Sriharan - Singular Research, LLC

Joshua W. Jayne - Daniel Energy Partners, LLC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 NCS Multistage Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mike Morrison, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Michael L. Morrison

Thank you, Didi, and thank you for joining the NCS Multistage Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Our call today will be led by our CEO, Ryan Hummer, and I will also provide comments.

I want to remind listeners that some of today's comments include forward-looking statements such as our financial guidance and comments regarding our future expectations for financial results and business operations. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any expectation expressed herein. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K in our latest SEC filings for risk factors and cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Our comments today as well as the results of operations included in our earnings release contain the following non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and free cash flow less distributions to noncontrolling interest. These non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in our second quarter earnings release, which can be found on our website, ncsmultistage.com.

I will now turn the call over to Ryan.

Ryan Hummer