Western Asset Short Duration High Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • High-yield bonds outperformed the broader U.S. bond market in Q2, driven by underweight energy and overweight transportation allocations.
  • Opportunistic allocations to structured products and investment-grade securities detracted from performance, while industry and issuer selection were modest headwinds.
  • I maintain that an actively managed high-yield strategy yielding near 8% remains attractive versus equities and higher-volatility alternatives in the current macro environment.
  • We expect continued demand for high-yield, favoring cyclicals and select energy sectors, with default rates projected to remain stable near last year’s levels.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The fixed income market experienced periods of volatility, but posted a modest gain during the second quarter. Investor sentiment was impacted by several factors, including persistent trade uncertainty, signs of global economic strains, questions over future Federal Reserve's ("Fed") monetary policy, mounting fiscal concerns, and

