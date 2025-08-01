Investing in healthcare has long been a cornerstone of defensive, long-term growth strategies. It is, after all, a massive and expanding segment of the global economy. However, most healthcare ETFs tend to be biased toward big pharma and insurance companies.
Beyond Broad Healthcare: A Smarter Prescription For Growth
Summary
- Healthcare is a massive and expanding segment of the global economy. Equity investors should arguably have exposure to healthcare given the growth trajectory and its size in broad equity benchmarks.
- However, most healthcare ETFs tend to be biased toward big pharma and insurance companies. Investors may benefit from taking a more technology-oriented approach to this sector.
- The ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation Index (HTEC) represents a differentiated approach. It includes companies at the forefront of healthcare innovation that are solving healthcare challenges and improving lives through technology.
