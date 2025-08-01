GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Lee-Lean Shu

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Let me begin with a few key highlights from this quarter's financial results. Fiscal 2026 is off to a strong start. In the first quarter, we achieved net revenue of $6.3 million, up 7% sequentially and 35% year-over-year.

This growth was fueled by rising demand for our SRAM chip, driven by strong market momentum for leading AI processors. Our profitability metrics also improved this quarter with a 200 basis point sequential increase in gross margin and over 1,100 basis points compared to the prior