PayPal: Strong Fundamentals, Aggressive Buybacks, Highly Undervalued - A Long-Term Buy
Summary
- PayPal has posted a solid Q2 2025 with revenue and EPS better than expected.
- Full-year guidance reaffirmed. Temporary weakness in free cash flow is explained by working capital timing.
- Continued aggressive share repurchases, Venmo and Braintree growth, and the pursuit of crypto initiatives suggest a strong long-term outlook for the company.
- In the face of some near-term concerns, PayPal comes into view as undervalued with a 9.1% free cash flow yield and an expected 10.5% return.
- Rating 'Buy'. In my view, PayPal's current stock price point offers an attractive long-term entry for long-term investors.
