Fluor Corporation (FLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

James R. Breuer - CEO & Director

Jason Landkamer - Director of Investor Relations

John C. Regan - Executive VP, CFO, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Jamie Lyn Cook - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Judah Aronovitz - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Michael Stephan Dudas - Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Fluor's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] A replay of today's conference call will be available at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, accessible on Fluor's website at investor.fluor.com. The web replay will be available for 30 days. A telephone replay will also be available for 7 days through a registration link, also accessible on Fluor's website at investor.fluor.com.

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Jason Landkamer, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Landkamer.

Jason Landkamer

Thank you, Tiffany. Welcome to Fluor's 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call. Jim Breuer, Fluor's Chief Executive Officer; and John Regan, Fluor's Chief Financial Officer, are with us today. Fluor issued its second quarter earnings release earlier this morning and a slide presentation is posted on our website that we will reference while making prepared remarks. Before getting started, I would like to refer to our safe harbor note regarding forward-looking statements, which are summarized on Slide 2.

During today's presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements, which reflect our current analysis of existing trends and information. There is an inherent risk that actual results and experience could differ materially. You can find a discussion