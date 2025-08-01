Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • During the second quarter, increased volatility was marked by geopolitical shocks and macro crosscurrents.
  • The Fund’s duration positioning and sector exposures contributed to performance.
  • Global growth is expected to slow given heightened unpredictability, but should remain positive.

Glowing Asset text with background house made up of coin made up of gold and silver

Arpana Singh

Performance Review

  • The Fund’s duration positioning added value as government bond yields declined following Israel’s attack on Iran. Although tensions have temporarily subsided, there remains a risk that the ceasefire could break down, potentially driving oil prices higher and putting

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About WDI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WDI
--
XWDIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News