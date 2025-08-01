My bull case on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) was traditionally based on the commercial segment, particularly in the U.S. However, with the recent enterprise agreement with the U.S. Army, worth up to $10 billion for the next ten
Palantir: A $10 Billion Upside (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- My bull case for Palantir Technologies Inc. is now centered on the government segment after the $10 billion U.S. Army deal, as commercial growth lags outside the U.S.
- The commercial segment, particularly non-U.S., is underperforming when compared to the government unit, with anemic adoption in Europe.
- In Q1, non-U.S. commercial revenue declined 5% YOY and 11% sequentially, while non-U.S. government revenue grew 45% YOY and 2% sequentially.
- I'd keep a close watch on Q2 earnings on August 4 for management’s commentary on contract execution and any adjustments to FY2025 revenue guidance.
- Even though revenue could have a big upside from this contract, there is a risk of disappointment from a margin perspective. Therefore, I downgrade my PLTR rating to a Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.