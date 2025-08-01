TMX Group Limited (TMXXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TMX Group Limited (OTCPK:TMXXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Amin Mousavian - Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury & Administration
David Arnold - Chief Financial Officer
John D. McKenzie - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Aravinda Suranimala Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division
Christopher Mark O’Brien - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Etienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Graham Ryding - Unidentified Company
Stephen Boland - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the TMX Group Limited Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Amin Mousavian, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury and Interim Chief Risk Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Mousavian.
Amin Mousavian
Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss the 2025 second quarter results for TMX Group. We announced our results for an outstanding quarter, highlighted by another record revenue performance. Copies of our press release and MD&A are available on tmx.com under Investor Relations. This morning, we have with us John McKenzie, our Chief Executive Officer; and David Arnold, our Chief Financial Officer. Following the opening remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session.
Before we begin, let's cover our forward-looking legal disclosure. Certain statements made during this call may relate to future events and expectations and constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities law. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations, and additional information is contained in our press release and periodic reports that we have filed with the regulatory authorities.
Now I will turn the call over to John.
John D. McKenzie
Well, good morning, and
- Read more current TMXXF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts