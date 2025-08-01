Royce Small-Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Small-cap stocks are emerging from a two-year earnings recession, offering potential for outperformance as expectations and valuations remain low versus large-caps.
  • Royce Small-Cap Fund outperformed the Russell 2000 Index in Q2 2025 and over multiple long-term periods, driven by strong sector allocation.
  • We maintain high conviction in our top holdings and remain confident in the long-term rebound potential of currently underperforming industries.
  • Given historical trends and current valuations, I am cautiously optimistic about the long-term advantages of active, risk-conscious small-cap investing.

Financial Concept: Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Ca-ssis

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Many small-cap stocks are just emerging from a two-year earnings recession, which should help boost performance for an asset class that's lagged large-cap for several years and currently faces low expectations.
  • Contributors: Three of the Fund's

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About PENNX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PENNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PENNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News