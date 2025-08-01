Magna International Inc. (MGA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louis Tonelli - Vice President of Investor Relations

Patrick W. D. McCann - Executive VP & CFO

Seetarama Kotagiri - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Morrison - TD Cowen, Research Division

Christopher Patrick McNally - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Colin M. Langan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Dan Meir Levy - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Emmanuel Rosner - Wolfe Research, LLC

Gautam Narayan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

James Albert Picariello - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Joseph Robert Spak - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Mark Trevor Delaney - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Michael W. Glen - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Lacey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Magna International Second Quarter 2025 Results webcast. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Louis Tonelli. You may begin.

Louis Tonelli

Thanks, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our second quarter 2025 results. Joining me today are Swamy Kotagiri and Pat McCann. Yesterday, our Board of Directors met and approved our financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and our updated outlook.

We issued a press release this morning outlining our results. You'll find the press release, today's conference call webcast, the slide presentation to go along with the call and our updated quarterly financial review all in the Investor Relations section of our website at magna.com.

Before we get