Putnam U.S. Large Cap Value Equity Concentrated SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Broad US equity markets delivered strong gains for the second quarter, while value stocks posted a solid, yet more muted, gain.
  • For the quarter, the portfolio generated a positive return and outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index.
  • Stock selection was strongest in the financials, information technology, and utilities sectors. Weakness in health care and industrials detracted somewhat.
  • Although uncertainty remains, as value investors, we recognize that market disruptions can also present attractive investment opportunities.

An accountant at work analyzes financial data and calculates the profitability of investments

Pawel Kacperek

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Broad US equity markets delivered strong gains for the second quarter, while value stocks posted a solid, yet more muted, gain.
  • Contributors: Stock selection in financials, information technology, and utilities
  • Detractors: Stock

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NRG--
NRG Energy, Inc.
C--
Citigroup Inc.
STX--
Seagate Technology Holdings plc
ORCL--
Oracle Corporation
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News