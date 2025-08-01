OXLC: Picking Up The Pieces After The CLOpocalypse

Summary

  • OXLC's 11% distribution cut was driven by falling short-term rates, falling NAV, rising leverage costs, and sector-wide income pressures, making the move unsurprising.
  • OXLC's common shares now trade at a rare 15% discount, presenting a tactical opportunity but not a long-term strategic hold.
  • We prefer CLO CEFs like EIC and XFLT for their lower fees and favor OXLC bonds over common shares for defensive investors.
The popular CLO Equity CEF Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) cut its distribution by 11% this week, roiling the sector. The fund's price fell by over 12% in the two days following the announcement, with a number of other sector funds falling in sympathy.

