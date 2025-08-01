OXLC: Picking Up The Pieces After The CLOpocalypse

The popular CLO Equity CEF Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXLC ) cut its distribution by 11% this week, roiling the sector. The fund's price fell by over 12% in the two days following the announcement, with a number of other sector funds falling in sympathy.

