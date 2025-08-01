Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
James D. Allison - Executive VP of Finance, CFO & Treasurer
Paul J. Sarvadi - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Conference Call Participants
Andrew David Polkowitz - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Andrew Owen Nicholas - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Jeffrey Michael Martin - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Mark Steven Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Tobey O'Brien Sommer - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good morning. My name is Tom, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Insperity Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to introduce today's speakers. Joining us are Paul Sarvadi, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Allison, Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Jim Allison. Mr. Allison, please go ahead.
James D. Allison
Thank you. We appreciate you joining us today. Let me begin by outlining our plan for this morning's call. First, I'm going to discuss the details behind our second quarter 2025 financial results. Paul will then comment on our second quarter results, the ongoing implementation of our Workday strategic partnership and our outlook for accelerated growth and improved profitability in 2026. I will return to provide our financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025.
We will then end the call with a question-and-answer session. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that Paul or I may make forward-looking statements during today's call, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In addition, some of our discussion may include non-GAAP financial measures. For a
- Read more current NSP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts