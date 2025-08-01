Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James M. Mock - Chief Financial Officer

Lavina Talukdar - Senior VP & Head of Investor Relations

Stéphane Bancel - CEO & Director

Stephen Hoge - President

Conference Call Participants

Courtney Breen - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Eliana Rachel Merle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Gregory Wiessner - TD Cowen, Research Division

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael Jonathan Yee - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Moderna's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lavina Talukdar, Head of IR. Please go ahead.

Lavina Talukdar

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining today's call to discuss Moderna's Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update. You can access the press release issued this morning as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing by going the investor section of our website.

On today's call are Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Hoge, our President; and James Mock, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please see Slide 2 of the accompanying presentation and our SEC filings for important risk factors that could cause our actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll now turn it over