OFS Capital (OFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bilal Rashid - Chairman & CEO

Kyle Spina - CFO & Treasurer

Stephen Altebrando - VP of Investor Relations

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the OFS Capital Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call to Steve Altebrando. Please go ahead.

Stephen Altebrando

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Also on the call today are Bilal Rashid, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kyle Spina, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Before we begin, please note that the statements made on this call and webcast may constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Such statements reflect various assumptions, expectations and opinions by OFS Capital management concerning anticipated results are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

The uncertainties and other factors are in some way beyond management's control, including the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Although we believe these assumptions are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove incorrect. And as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OFS Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, and all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bilal Rashid.

Bilal Rashid

Thank you, Steve. Yesterday, we announced our second quarter earnings. Our results were in line with our preliminary earnings