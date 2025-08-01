Evonik Industries AG (EVKIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Evonik Industries AG (OTCPK:EVKIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Christian Kullmann – CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board

Maike Schuh – CFO & Member of Executive Board

Tim Lange – Head of Investor Relations

Analysts

Anil Shenoy - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

David Symonds - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Georgina Fraser - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Matthew John Peter Yates - BofA Securities, Research Division

Thomas P. Wrigglesworth - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Evonik Industries AG Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Costantinos, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions]

And the conference is being recorded.

[Operator Instructions]

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Christian Kullmann, CEO. Please go ahead.

Christian Kullmann

Thanks a lot, and welcome to our Q2 Earnings Call, ladies and gentlemen. Last time we met in May. We had a quite solid April in our books, and we're expecting similar months ahead of us. Today, we all know that the last month of the second quarter got pretty tough across most industries. Still, we could deliver a decent second quarter and to stick to our full year guidance, admittedly at the low end of the range. Having said so, I know your main question for today will be, is this still a doable target? So let us give you first answer by taking a simplified look at the first half of the year before then turning to the months ahead. Our Group EBITDA decline in the first half of the year is more or less exclusively explained by 2 factors.

First, the weakness in our C4 business; and second, the U.S. dollar