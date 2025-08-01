In Q2 alone, Roblox paid out over $316 million to developers, which was 29% of revenue and 22% of bookings. That’s up big YoY, and it shows how central creators are to the model.
In Q2, bookings hit $1.44B, up 51% YoY, while revenue was $1.08B (+21%). Free cash flow was $177M, up 58%, and they’ve started to generate real operating leverage even though they still report GAAP net losses.
Engagement is also trending up in a big way. In Q2 2025, Roblox had 111.8 million DAUs (+41% YoY), 27.4 billion hours engaged (+58%), and 23.4 million monthly payers (+42%). The average payer spent $20.48, which was up 6%.
The market is giving Roblox credit not just for what it is today, but what it could become: a cross between YouTube and Unity, with monetization layers stacked on top - ads, IP licensing, digital commerce, maybe even media down the line.
Just did a deep dive on Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) Q2 2025 numbers and thought I’d break down the business model for anyone trying to understand this company. It’s a full-on creator economy ecosystem built around immersive experiences.