In November 2023, one company in the banking sector that I was bullish on was Enterprise Financial Services Corp ( EFSC ) . I argued that consistent growth in key areas, both when it came to the balance sheet and the

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!