The world has been taken by storm by the Trump Administration’s tariff strategies. At first with disbelief, then with “but that’s what caused the 1930’s depression”, and now capitulation. Trade wars are generally disastrous for global economies, even in capitulation.
Tariffs Blitzkrieg
Summary
- Tariffs are taxes on imports, ultimately paid by consumers as businesses pass on costs, not absorbed by importers or exporters.
- Tariffs reduce net profit margins drastically, making it nearly impossible for businesses to absorb high tariff rates without losses.
- The economic harm from tariffs unfolds slowly, as businesses and consumers adjust over time, but negative consequences are inevitable.
- Tariffs are a lose-lose, zero-sum game: they raise consumer prices, reduce trade, and risk recession, with governments the only short-term winners.
