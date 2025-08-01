We're going to talk about the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB). As you might guess from the name, it focuses on bonds with very short duration. This can be a useful tool for someone hunting for a boost to their income without taking on too much duration. The ironic part is that “Ultra-Short” sounds to me like it would be averaging around three months of duration. However, the fund actually averages around 0.9 years using “average duration”:

That’s why the ETF share price took a hit from late 2021 through early 2023, as shown below:

Shares bumping up and down like that over the last two years is pretty common for anything with a frequent payout. The swing in interest rates was the big factor driving the decline several years ago.

Credit Quality

The credit quality is pretty good, but it’s definitely not limited to Treasuries.

If you’re using a taxable account and live in a high-tax state, you might prefer to just stick to Treasuries (including short-term Treasury ETFs). You’d get a slightly lower yield, but the tax advantages could offset much of the difference. That can put this fund in a bit of a weird spot for investors in those high-tax states. They could still use it for a tax-advantaged account like a solo 401(k) or an IRA if they just wanted to park some cash for a bit.

Is it OK to have just over 30% in BBB bonds? Yeah, that’s generally fine, especially for a fund with such a short duration. Part of the risk with lower-rated bonds is that things might take a large turn for the worse. The shorter duration gives less time for that to happen. Is single B great? No, not great. But that’s only 0.5% of the portfolio.

How about the liquidity? Volume was 715,698 shares. That’s good enough. It translates to about $35 million in trading volume. It won’t match SHV, which had $297 million in trading volume. But it’s still good enough that investors would expect a very tight bid-ask range.

On to the expense ratio: It’s pretty good. 0.10% is a reasonable expense ratio. Of course, we would always love to see those figures pushed lower, but that’s pretty competitive.

Risks and Limitations

The two risks with this ETF are:

1. Short-term rates increase. We've seen the impact this has on prices. In such a scenario, the fund would underperform cash.

2. Credit spreads widen dramatically. This would typically be the case with a recession. In that scenario, we would also see defaults increase.

In particular, the worst scenario would be one where we had the Federal Reserve raising rates going into a recession. That scenario is generally seen as unlikely but still entirely possible, given that the Federal Reserve seems to prioritize managing inflation over employment.

Currently, employment is still fairly strong. However, prior commentary by the Board of Governors has given me the impression that they view inflation as the more important part of the mandate. Therefore, if the dual mandate were pushing them in both directions, I would expect them to err on the side of managing inflation.

Therefore, we could see a scenario where they would raise rates going into a recession. If that were to happen, investors would be hit by a modest decline from the increase in rates and possibly a larger decline from the widening of credit spreads, particularly related to the bonds that are rated BBB or lower.

The bonds with ratings of A or higher would probably not see a substantial increase in spreads. Due to the relatively short duration, the impact of wider spreads is less noticeable. Since spreads are measured in yield, increasing spreads by 4% on a bond with a one-year duration would only imply a roughly 4% decrease in the share price. If it were a bond fund with longer duration and credit risk, then an increase in spreads would have a magnified impact.

It would be nice if we could use what happened during the pandemic as an example, but there just isn't sufficient history regarding this particular bond fund. The history starts in April 2021, after the worst of the pandemic has passed.

Overall, I think the risks are pretty small. But it just isn't giving me enough extra yield, especially for taxable accounts, to take on even the slight increase in risks.

Conclusion

VUSB is a viable ETF for anyone looking to get a bit of extra yield with only moderate duration exposure. I’m not thrilled with the size of credit spreads right now. Consequently, I’m not expecting to use it presently. I’ll go with individual positions and stash the extra cash in a short-term Treasury ETF. I use the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) and the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) as two of my tools for managing cash. If I do use VUSB at any point, it would probably be in one of my tax-advantaged accounts. Colorado is not exactly high tax, but it isn’t zero tax either. Consequently, the extra yield would be reduced by the extra tax burden. That’s an important consideration when many corporate bonds only pay modestly more than Treasury yields.