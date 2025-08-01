ClearBridge Value Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. equities bounced back from a first-quarter correction and survived tariff, growth and geopolitical scares to deliver solid gains in the second quarter of 2025.
  • The Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value benchmark during the second quarter.
  • Currently, we think the U.S. economy is being supported by continued fiscal expansion, with deficits running at levels more typical of recessions.

Businessman and team analyzing financial statement Finance task. with smart phone and laptop and tablet. Wealth management concept

nuttapong punna

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: U.S. equities bounced back from a first-quarter correction and survived tariff, growth and geopolitical scares to deliver solid gains in the second quarter of 2025. The broad market S&P 500 Index returned 10.9%. Stocks fell to begin the

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VST--
Vistra Corp.
FRFHF--
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
MCHP--
Microchip Technology Incorporated
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
FI--
Fiserv, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News