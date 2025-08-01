Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard B. Hare - Corporate Secretary, Executive VP & CFO

Steven G. Burdette - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Cristina Fernández - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Haverty's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Hare, CFO. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Richard B. Hare

Thank you, and good morning. During this conference call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those made or implied in such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and which we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ include economic and competitive conditions and other uncertainties detailed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Our President and CEO, Steve Burdette, will now provide additional commentary about our business.

Steven G. Burdette

Good morning. Thank you for joining our 2025 second quarter conference call. We are excited to report our first increase in written and delivered sales for Q2 in over 2 years. While this progress is encouraging, we remain focused on returning to positive same-store sales.

Our sales for Q2 were $181 million, which was up 1.3% with comps down 2.3%. Total written sales were up 0.4% with comps down 2.1%. Gross margins continue to show our discipline and consistency coming in at 60.8% compared to 60.4%.

Our pretax profits for the quarter were $4.3 million or 2.4% operating margin compared with $6.5 million or 3.6% operating margin in Q2 2024. Our