Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John M. Moreira - Executive VP. CFO & Treasurer

Joseph R. Nolan - President, CEO & Chairman

Rima Hyder - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski - Seaport Research Partners

Andrew Marc Weisel - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Anthony Christopher Crowdell - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Carly S. Davenport - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Paul Andrew Zimbardo - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Ryan Michael Levine - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Eversource Energy Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker, Rima Hyder, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rima Hyder

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today on the second quarter 2025 earnings call for Eversource. During this call, we'll be referencing slides that we posted this morning on our website. As you can see on Slide 1, some of the statements made during this investor call may be forward-looking. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risk and uncertainty, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from forecasts and projections. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Additional information about the various factors that may cause actual results to differ and our explanation of non-GAAP measures and how they reconcile to GAAP results is contained within our news release, the slides we posted last night and in our most recent 10-Q and 10-K.