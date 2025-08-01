Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Nixon - Senior VP & Head of Asset Management

Deric S. Eubanks - CFO & Treasurer

Richard J. Stockton - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Patrick Hogan - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Deric Eubanks, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Deric S. Eubanks

Good morning, and welcome to today's call to review results for Braemar Hotels & Resorts for the second quarter of 2025 and to update you on recent developments. On the call today will also be Richard Stockton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Nixon, Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management.

The results as well as notice of the accessibility of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet were distributed yesterday in a press release.

The forward-looking statements included in this conference call are only made as of the date of this call, and the company