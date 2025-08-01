Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (PLLIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCPK:PLLIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci - CEO & Executive Director

Fabio Bocchio - Chief Financial Officer

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Executive Vice Chairman

Akshat Kacker - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Gianluca Bertuzzo - Intermonte SIM S.p.A., Research Division

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division

Monica Bosio - Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research

Stephen Benhamou - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you, and good evening. Ladies and gentlemen, the results for the first half of 2025 once again confirm the resilience of our business model, which continues to generate value in a complex and challenging external environment. We closed the semester with strong results expected higher than our peers. We stand out for organic growth of 4.4%, driven by solid commercial performance, improved profitability, thanks to the effectiveness of internal levers, which more than offset the negative impact of the external environment. Solid cash generation supported by the operational performance and disciplined working capital management.

And finally, significant progress in sustainability, a core element of our strategy. Geopolitical and trade tensions continue to weigh on the outlook for 2025. Recent estimates point to a slowdown in global economic growth, which is even more pronounced in the United States.

In addition, global