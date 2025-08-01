IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John F. Glenn - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Roger E. Susi - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President

Conference Call Participants

Frank James Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Jason Hart Wittes - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the IRADIMED CORPORATION Second Quarter of 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded today, August 1, 2025, and contains time-sensitive accurate information only today.

Earlier, IRADIMED released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. A copy of this press release announcing the company's earnings is available under the heading News on their website at iradimed.com. A copy of the press release was also furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and can be found at sec.gov.

This call is being broadcast live over the Internet on the company's website at iradimed.com, and a replay will be available on the website for the next 90 days.

Some of the information in today's session will constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements focus on future performance, results, plans and events and may include the company's expected future results.

IRADIMED reminds you that future results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to several risk factors. For a description of the relevant risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business, please see the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained free from the SEC's website at sec.gov.

I would now like to turn the call over to Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRADIMED CORPORATION. Mr. Susi?