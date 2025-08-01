Euronext N.V. (EUXTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Anthony Davy Attia - Global Head of Derivatives & Post Trade

Giorgio Modica - Group Chief Financial Officer

Nicolas Rivard - Global Head of Cash Equity & Data Services

Stéphane Boujnah - Chairman of the Managing Board & Group CEO

Analysts

Andrew Philip Coombs - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Arnaud Maurice Andre Giblat - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Enrico Bolzoni - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Hubert Lam - BofA Securities, Research Division

Julian Dobrovolschi - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Stéphane Boujnah

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us this morning for the Euronext Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast. I am StÃ©phane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, and I will start with the highlights of the second quarter of the year.

I would like to say a few words also on the completed acquisition of ATHEX, the Greek financial infrastructure operator. Giorgio Modica, the Euronext CFO, will then develop the main business and financial highlights of the second quarter of 2025.

As an introduction, I would like to highlight 2 main points. First, we have delivered all-time record quarterly results. Q2 2025 is Euronext's fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit top line growth. For Q2 2025, revenue and income grew by plus 12.8% compared to Q2 2024 to EUR